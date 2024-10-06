Node AI Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. Node AI has a total market cap of $62.79 million and $977,880.25 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Node AI has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00253142 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.64928712 USD and is down -9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $852,915.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

