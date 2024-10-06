Oasys Tops One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $99.89 million and $1.20 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00253142 BTC.

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,910,771,515 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,907,165,462.7311487 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03421102 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,175,377.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars.

