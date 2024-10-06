Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Hits $45.23

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $155.35 million and $23.37 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $45.23 or 0.00072244 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.50 or 0.00253142 BTC.

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,461 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,821.54248147 with 3,434,460.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 44.14037065 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $23,193,526.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

