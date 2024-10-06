MiL.k Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $86.46 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $86.46 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,723,437 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

