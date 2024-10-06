Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,900.29 ($25.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($16.45). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($17.04), with a volume of 570,361 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.14) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIZZ

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Wizz Air

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,362.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,900.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.85) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($188,469.77). In other news, insider Anthony Radev purchased 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($18.06) per share, for a total transaction of £83,025 ($111,055.38). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($18.85) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($188,469.77). 25.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.