Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,900.29 ($25.42) and traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($16.45). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($17.04), with a volume of 570,361 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.14) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIZZ
Wizz Air Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Wizz Air
In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.85) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($188,469.77). In other news, insider Anthony Radev purchased 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($18.06) per share, for a total transaction of £83,025 ($111,055.38). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($18.85) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($188,469.77). 25.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.