Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.30 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 156.15 ($2.09). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.10), with a volume of 88,218 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.36. The company has a market cap of £332.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,207.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

