JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 717.55 ($9.60) and traded as low as GBX 705.19 ($9.43). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.50), with a volume of 56,073 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 67.67. The stock has a market cap of £404.49 million, a PE ratio of 689.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 720.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 717.80.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,398.06%.

Insider Activity

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

In other JPMorgan Claverhouse news, insider Victoria Stewart purchased 5,560 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £39,809.60 ($53,249.87). Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

