Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 862.17 ($11.53) and traded as low as GBX 848 ($11.34). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.37), with a volume of 315,893 shares.

Murray Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 866.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 862.17. The stock has a market cap of £882.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $9.50. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,416.67%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

