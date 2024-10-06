Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $5.80. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 43,121 shares.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 9.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 76.94%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Mesa Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

