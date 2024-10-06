Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $5.80. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 43,121 shares.
Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 9.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.56.
Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 76.94%.
Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
About Mesa Royalty Trust
Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
