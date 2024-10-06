Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.48 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 14.82 ($0.20). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 15.58 ($0.21), with a volume of 889 shares.

Glanbia Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.48. The firm has a market cap of £40.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a €0.16 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glanbia Company Profile

In other news, insider Dan O’Connor bought 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,550 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £113,460 ($151,765.65). 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

