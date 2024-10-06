UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGNGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.68 and traded as low as $25.98. UTG shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 510 shares trading hands.

UTG Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.14.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter. UTG had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

About UTG



UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

