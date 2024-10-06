Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 339,678 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.