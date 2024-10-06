Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 10.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

