Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

