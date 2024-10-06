Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.