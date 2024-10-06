Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.