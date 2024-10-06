Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

