Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.

Multi-Metal Development Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Multi-Metal Development

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.