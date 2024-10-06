Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $30.25. Northway Financial shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 6,907 shares.

Northway Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

Northway Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

