Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and traded as high as $37.23. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 5,167 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

