Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.38 and traded as low as $87.02. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $87.84, with a volume of 71,956 shares changing hands.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

