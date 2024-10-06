Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.29. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,192 shares trading hands.
Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 4.34%.
About Blue Dolphin Energy
Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.
