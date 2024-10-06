Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as high as C$3.39. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 55,700 shares traded.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.46.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.
