Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.
Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
Community Bancorp Company Profile
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Bancorp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.