Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

