Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $15.01. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 68,761 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGGNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

