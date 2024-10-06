Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.88 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.93). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.87), with a volume of 11,093 shares trading hands.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.71 million, a PE ratio of 7,150.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.31.

Henderson Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Henderson Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23,333.33%.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

