Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $14.47. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 2,008 shares changing hands.

Oconee Federal Financial Trading Up 15.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $84.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87.

Oconee Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

