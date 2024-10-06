Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.26 and traded as high as C$12.29. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.23, with a volume of 72,308 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$257.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6481187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 164.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

