Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $16.37. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 1,092 shares trading hands.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Dongfeng Motor Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

