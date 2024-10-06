Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.04. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 88,725 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

