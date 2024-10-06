Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.04. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 88,725 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.