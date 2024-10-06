Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.22. Tantech shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 6,631,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

