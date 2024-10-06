American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and traded as high as $38.00. American Business Bank shares last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 1,316 shares.

American Business Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.71.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

