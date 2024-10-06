Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as low as $11.20. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 90,918 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

