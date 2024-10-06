Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and traded as high as $31.33. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 8,405 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.