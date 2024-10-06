Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.98). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.90), with a volume of 101,325 shares changing hands.
Prime People Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Prime People Company Profile
Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prime People
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.