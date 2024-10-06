Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.53. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,939 shares traded.

Synlogic Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 194.73% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

