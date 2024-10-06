BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.07. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 187,677 shares traded.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

