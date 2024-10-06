Czech National Bank Acquires 7,883 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $65.49 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

