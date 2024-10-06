Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IR opened at $101.13 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

