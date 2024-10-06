Czech National Bank Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

