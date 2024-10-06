Czech National Bank Buys 3,886 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $125.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.