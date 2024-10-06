Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

