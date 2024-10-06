Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 625 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

