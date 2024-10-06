Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 43 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $935.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $879.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $791.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

