Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

