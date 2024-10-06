Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.61 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11,769.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

