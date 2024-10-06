584 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

