584 Shares in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXSM
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $86.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.