Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $4.33 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

