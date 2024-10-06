Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Corning by 10,626.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Corning Profile



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

