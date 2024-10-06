DIMO (DIMO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $12.30 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, DIMO has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. DIMO has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $342,963.55 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,129,445.28233933 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14567726 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $301,639.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

